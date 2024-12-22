Shard Pawar's convoy vehicle collides with ambulance in Maharashtra's Beed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sharad Pawar's convoy met with accident

In a unfortunate incident, vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy collided with an ambulance that led to a chain collision in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday. Pawar was returning from the residence of slain Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's residence in Massajog village in Kej taluka of Beed.

Earlier on Saturday, Pawar met the family of Deshmukh at their reidence. Deshmukh was brutally murdered a few days ago. As per information, Sharad's car moved forward but the driver of the ambulance which was ahead applied brakes suddenly, due to which the chain collision took place. In the multiple car collision, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar's car also got damaged. However, the major accident was averted as no one was injured.

Pawar assures jsutice to slain sarpanch's family

Pawar met the family of Deshmukh and assured justice to them. After meeting the family Pawar raised question on the government over the law and order situation. He said, "An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed. We (the opposition) will all counter it collectively. I assure you that we will not rest until the state and Central governments give justice to the family."

Maharashtra govt announces judicial probe, financial assistance

Notably, a day before Pawar's visit, Maharashtra CM announced a judicial probe into the alleged murder of the sarpanch and death of Suryawanshi. The state will also provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Fadnavis also announced the transfer of the Beed superintendent of police Avinash Bargal. However, Pawar claimed the government's response was inadequate. "No amount of compensation can bring back a life or erase the grief of the family. The responsibility for the education of their children is ours. We will ensure they are not alone in this fight for justice," Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)