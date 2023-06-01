Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani in Mumbai | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : CMO MAHARASHTRA (TWITTER) Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, invites him for Maratha Mandir's 75th foundation day event

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar today (June 1) met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. Pawar on Thursday invited CM Shinde for the 75th Foundation Day of Maratha Mandir organisation.

NCP supremo Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence 'Varsha Bungalow' in Malabar Hill, is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir.

Pawar said he held a discussion with the CM to organise a meeting to address the issues faced by actors and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatres.

Notably in 2019, the Shiv Sena had ended the alliance with the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The government collapsed last year after Eknath Shinde split the party and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government.

Earlier in April, Maharashtra leader of Opposition and NCP stet chief Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house.

Billionaire Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar:

Meanwhile, business tycoon Gautam Adani also met Sharad Pawar at his 'Silver oak' residence in Mumbai today. The two VIP meetings have once again sparked speculations regarding what could be the political outcome of these meetings.

