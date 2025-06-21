Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow inspected by BMC, forest officials over suspected violations The Forest Department had requested BMC’s assistance for the inspection. During the visit, officials examined the site and spoke with members of Khan’s team following a complaint about the renovation of the Mannat bungalow, house of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai:

Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, along with Forest Department officials conducted an inspection of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat', on Friday. This action comes in response to a complaint filed by a social activist alleging violations of regulations during the ongoing renovation work at the iconic bungalow.

The complaint claims that the renovation activities have breached Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, prompting the Forest Department to take notice.

Reason for inspection

In light of the allegations, the department wrote to the BMC requesting their assistance during the inspection process, sources said.

During the joint visit, officials from both the Forest Department and the BMC closely examined the renovation work being carried out. As part of the inspection, the Forest Department team interacted with members of Shah Rukh Khan's team present at the site.

According to sources, Khan's team assured the officials that all necessary permissions had been secured prior to beginning the renovation. They also stated their willingness to provide any documentation required for the investigation.

The Forest Department is now expected to prepare a detailed report on the matter based on their findings during the inspection.

About Mannat bungalow

'Mannat' is the iconic sea-facing bungalow owned by Shah Rukh Khan, located in Mumbai's Bandra. The property is classified as a Grade III heritage structure, which places it under regulations protecting its architectural and cultural character. Any changes to such structures require prior approvals from the heritage conservation committee as well as environmental clearances when applicable.

Mannat is not just a landmark but also one of the most recognised celebrity homes in India. It serves as Shah Rukh Khan's primary residence, where he lives with his wife Gauri Khan and their three children - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The house is visited by fans daily from across the world, especially on the actor’s birthday and during major festivals.