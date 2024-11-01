Security beefed up for Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after intelligence agency alert | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, significant changes have been made to the security arrangements for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Nagpur Police's 'Force One' team deployed with weapons for the BJP leader's protection. According to information released, the recent arrangements were made based on intelligence inputs received from investigative agencies and the Intelligence Bureau report.

Security increased at home too

In addition to personnel deployed with his convoy, security has also been ramped up outside Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence. 'Force One' team members were seen stationed with weapons at the main gate of his house.

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis already has Z-plus security; however, these measures have now been intensified following inputs from various security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau. Reportedly, the heightened security is intended to protect Fadnavis amid concerns about the Bishnoi gang's increasing activity in Maharashtra.





When are the elections?

This development comes as Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, with single-phase voting for all 288 seats. The election results will be announced on November 23. Here is the complete election schedule:

Date of issue of election notification: October 22, 2024 (Tuesday)

Last date for filing nominations: October 29, 2024 (Tuesday)

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 30, 2024 (Wednesday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: November 4,

