Sawantwadi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE:Shiv Sena or Shiv Sena (UBT), who will win? counting underway

Sawantwadi Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE updates: The vote counting has been started. Sawantwadi, located in Maharashtra's Sindhurg district, is part of the Ratnagiri Sindhurg Lok Sabha Consistency. It encompasses the entire tehsils of Vengurla, Sawantwadi, and Dodamarg. This is a general category seat, covering a municipal area of 132.45 square kilometres, positioned between the Arabian Sea to the west and the Western Ghats to the east.

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Sawantwadi Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

In the 2024 assembly elections, the main competition is between Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar who is contesting from Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and Rajan Krishna Teli from Shiv Sena (UBT). According to ECI, the overall voter out in the constituency is recorded at 65.23 per cent.

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar from SHS won the seat with a margin of 13,228 votes. Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar polled 69,784 votes with a vote share of 48.52 % and defeated Rajan Krishna Teli from IND who got 56,556 votes (39.32 %).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar from SHS won the seat and polled 70,902 votes with a vote share of 48.60%. BJP candidate Teli Rajan Krishna got 29,710 votes (20.37 %) and was the runner-up.Deepak Vasant Kesarkar defeated Teli Rajan Krishna by a margin of 41,192 votes.