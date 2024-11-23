Sawantwadi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE:Shiv Sena or Shiv Sena (UBT), who will win? counting underway

Sawantwadi Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE updates: The vote counting has been started. Sawantwadi, located in Maharashtra's Sindhurg district, is part of the Ratnagiri Sindhurg Lok Sabha Consistency. It encompasses the entire tehsils of Vengurla, Sawantwadi, and Dodamarg. This is a general category seat, covering a municipal area of 132.45 square kilometres, positioned between the Arabian Sea to the west and the Western Ghats to the east.
Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.
Sawantwadi Assembly Election 2024 Candidates
In the 2024 assembly elections, the main competition is between Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar who is contesting from Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and Rajan Krishna Teli from Shiv Sena (UBT). According to ECI, the overall voter out in the constituency is recorded at 65.23 per cent.