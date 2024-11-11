Sangamner Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sangamner Assembly Election 2024

Sangamner Assembly Election 2024: The Sangamner Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 217. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The main political parties in the state include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In 2019, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat of the Congress party won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra with a margin of 62,252 votes.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 194,902 voters in the Sangamner constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of these, 104,246 were male and 89,174 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,300 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, there were 182,232 voters in the Sangamner Assembly constituency during the Assembly Elections. Of these, 96,590 were male and 84,149 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,334 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Sangamner Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sangamner constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Sangamner Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Sangamner will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency: Present Candidates

The Congress party has fielded its current MLA, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat, from the constituency once again. He will compete with Shiv Sena candidate Amol Dhondiba Khatal and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi to retain his position.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat of the Congress Party won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra with a margin of 62,252 votes. Thorat polled 125,380 votes, while Navale secured 63,128 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat won the seat with 103,564 votes. SHS candidate Aher Janardan Mhatarba finished as the runner-up with 44,759 votes.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

Since 1985, the seat has consistently been won by Congress leader Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat. While, in 1985 only, Thorat contested as an independent candidate. Further, since 1990, he has been contesting on a Congress ticket and has been registering victories for the party.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sangamner Assembly Constituency was 193,041. In the 2014 elections, the valid votes polled were 180,803.