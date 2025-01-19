Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police arrests prime accused from Thane

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ANI Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested

Saif Ali Khan attack case: The Mumbai Police have a man, who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16, from Maharashtra's Thane early on Sunday morning. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Alian alias BJ. According to the Mumbai Police, the arrested accused has confessed to having committed the crime.

The accused, identified as Saif Ali Khan's attacker, has been apprehended from the bushes behind Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, near Mumbai. Police have officially confirmed the arrest of the individual responsible for the attack.

Accused used fake name

The attacker, due to fear of getting caught was using a fake name 'Vijay Das'. he used to work as a housekeeping worker at a bar in Thane.

The accused was arrested by Bandra Police and the Crime Branch after a joint operation. The police tracked him to a construction site in Hiranandani Estate, where he was hiding in dense bushes. After a prolonged search, he was caught and handed over to Bandra Police. He will be presented in court today, where the police will seek custody. His arrest is expected to reveal more about the case.

Police recover piece of knife from Saif's residence

Earlier, The Mumbai Police recovered a part of the knife used in the attack on Saif at his residence. The part of the knife was found in the children's room at Saif's residence on the morning of January 16. According to the information, the knife has been sent for forensic examination and fingerprints.

Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in `Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

At 3:00 am on Thursday, Saif reached Lilavati Hospital along with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimoor. After a 5-hour-long surgery, the actor was shifted to ICU. It is being told that the actor will be discharged in 2-3 days. Moreover, the doctors from the Mumbai hospital also said that the actor was stabbed multiple times continuously due to which Saif had deep injuries in many parts of his body. Moreover, a broken part of the knife was also stuck in Saif's body, which was taken out after surgery.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

