Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspected attacker detained in Chhattisgarh, CM Vishu Deo Sai reacts

In a new revelation in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Durg RPF on Saturday detained a suspected attacker after they received intelligence from the Mumbai Police of him travelling by Gyaneshwari Express. The suspected accused was brought to the Durg RPF post in Chhattisgarh, and the Mumbai Police was contacted.

Speaking on the knife attack incident on Saif Ali Khan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that he has received information about the attack. "Saif Ali Khan was attacked some days ago, and the suspect has been caught from Durg by RPF," the CM said.

Sai also added the accused would be handed over to Mumbai Police. "The Mumbai Police is coming, and the suspect will be handed over to them," he said.

Durg, RPF in-charge Sanjeev Sinha said that the Mumbai Police officials were contacted over a video call after detaining the suspect; further interrogation of the suspect will be done by the Mumbai Police.

"We received information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling on the Gyaneshwari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. On that basis, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the identity of the suspect was confirmed. He has been detained. Further interrogation of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police," Sinha said.

Reportedly, the suspect has been identified as Akash Kanojia. A team of Mumbai Police will reach Raipur to arrest the suspect, said Munavwar Khurshid, IG RPF, Bilaspur.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by the intruder multiple times during the incident early Thursday morning inside his 12th-floor apartment at the 'Satguru Sharan' building in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai.

Doctors said the Bollywood actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is able to walk and has been put on a normal diet.