Mohan Bhagwat on nexus of crime, politics: 'In Kolkata doctor’s rape, some tried to protect criminals'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat described the Kolkata rape-murder as shameful and said attempts were made to protect criminals. He added that the nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining the society. Protest across country has erupted demanding justice for the woman medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in August.

In a multi-party democracy, petty selfish interests have become more important than mutual harmony, pride and integrity of the nation. In the competition among parties, these key aspects are considered secondary, he said. The attempts to create divisiveness in society have become bigger than national interest. Their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of “alternative politics”, he said. Bhagwat described the Kolkata rape-murder as shameful and said attempts were made to protect criminals. The nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining the society, he said.

“Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years. A country becomes great due to the national character of its people. This year is important as RSS steps into its centenary year,” he said.

Besides hopes and aspirations, challenges and problems also exist in India, he said. “We should draw inspiration from personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar, Dayananda Saraswati, Birsa Munda and many more who devoted their lives to the count’s welfare, dharma, culture and society,” said the RSS chief.