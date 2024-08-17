Maharashtra: Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, Islam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In Maharashtra’s Thane district, police have filed a case against Hindu leader Ramgiri Maharaj for allegedly making offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. These comments were reportedly made during a religious event in Shah Panchale village, Nashik district, and were shared widely on social media.

About the charges

Significantly, the Mumbra police have charged Maharaj under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those for offending religious sentiments, inciting religious discord, and criminal intimidation. Similar cases have also been filed against him in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Will respond to legal notices

Meanwhile, Ramgiri Maharaj speaking of the controversy has said that his remarks were a reaction to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and aimed at encouraging Hindu unity. He stated that he will respond to any legal notices that come his way.

Significantly, speaking to Marathi news channel on the controversy surrounding his statement, earlier in the day also, the hindu leader reiterated that he is ready to face legal consequences. He said, "Hindus should remain alert. I have spoken what I wanted to. I am firm on it and I am ready to face its consequences."

(With inputs from PTI)

