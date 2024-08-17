Maharashtra: Violence erupts in Nashik, Jalgaon during protest march over attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violent clashes between two groups in Nasik during protest

Tension erupted in two cities of Maharashtra on Friday after two groups clashed leading to stone pelting. The incidents happened during a bandh called by Hindu organisations to condemn atrocities on members of the minority community in Bangladesh. The clashes left half a dozen policemen injured, the officials said.

Stone pelting in Nashik

A bandh was called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in protest against atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus. The Hindu organisation took out a protest march and a bike rally in Nashik during the band. When the protest rally reached the Bhadrakali Police Station area, they saw some shops open, following which, two groups engaged in arguments. The argument eventually culminated in a violent clash with stone pelting. Police immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, an official said.

Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "The situation is tense but under control. Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace." The police filed an FIR against miscreants and are identifying and arresting them.

"Clashes between two groups were reported from the Bhadrakali Police Station area earlier in the day. Our alert teams immediately responded and brought the situation under control. We are in the process of registering cases and arresting the miscreants. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace. We appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours. All shall maintain peace and co-operate with the police," according to a communique from the Nashik city police.

Stone pelting in Jalgaon

In Jalgaon, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march. "The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.

Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said.

The glass facade of the showroom got damaged, he said. "Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the collector's office and handed over a memorandum listing their demands," the police official said.

The incident led to tension for some time, but the situation was brought under control following the intervention of the police, he said. Police personnel were deployed in strength in Jalgaon city as a precautionary measure, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

