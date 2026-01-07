Pune techie found dead in office washroom; suicide using phone charging wire suspected According to reports citing police sources, initial investigations suggest that the young professional was under severe financial stress. He had reportedly suffered heavy losses in betting, which may have pushed him to take the extreme step.

Pune:

A 24-year-old employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was reportedly found dead inside the company’s office premises in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police and media reports, the employee allegedly died by suicide in the office washroom, where his body was discovered during a routine security patrol around 12.30 am on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sujal Vinod Oswal (24). As per preliminary findings, he was working with TCS at the Hinjewadi campus. Security personnel noticed that the washroom door was locked from inside and alerted senior office officials after discovering the body.

The local police were informed immediately, following which a team from the Hinjewadi police station reached the spot and began preliminary inquiries.

Financial stress cited as possible reason

According to reports citing police sources, initial investigations suggest that the young professional was under severe financial stress. He had reportedly suffered heavy losses in betting, which may have pushed him to take the extreme step.

“The deceased had reportedly incurred losses while betting and had sent a message to his family members before the incident,” a police official said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and police officials said a detailed report will be prepared once all forensic and circumstantial evidence is reviewed. Police said the company management is cooperating with the investigation. “The exact timeline and factors involved will be confirmed after speaking to all concerned parties,” the officer said.