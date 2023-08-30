Pune: Four of family killed after fire breaks out at residential building

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The fire brigade officials doused the fire

Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

An electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building was gutted.

The incident took place at 5. 25 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.

PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) Fire Department rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire.

"So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

The blaze has been extinguished and the cooling process is on, he said.

Officials said a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added

The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.

