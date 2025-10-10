Pune: NDA cadet found dead in hostel room; police suspect suicide Defence officials stated that the academy would soon release an official statement regarding the incident. The NDA, a premier tri-service training institution, has not issued any further details so far.

Pune:

A tragic incident occurred at the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday when a first-year cadet was discovered dead in his hostel room, PTI reported citing police. The cadet, identified as Antariksha Singh, was found hanging in his room by fellow cadets earlier in the morning. They immediately informed the authorities, following which police reached the spot.

Preliminary investigation points towards a suspected case of suicide, officials said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The exact cause of death will be determined after further inquiry and post-mortem examination, police added.

Defence officials stated that the academy would soon release an official statement regarding the incident. The NDA, a premier tri-service training institution, has not issued any further details so far.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Haryana top cop suicide case

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. He left behind an eight-page suicide note, alleging years of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment by senior Haryana officers.

His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has accused top officials—including the Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP—of abetting his suicide. She filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police in this regard, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

Deceased's wife seeks strict action

Amneet demanded the inclusion of stronger sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s abetment of suicide provision, along with certified copies of two suicide notes not yet shared with her. She has sought immediate arrests of those named, alleging systematic humiliation and persecution of her husband.