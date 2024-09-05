Pune Metro to rename THESE stations in next 15 days | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Pune Metro update: Several stations on the Pune Metro network are set to be renamed in the coming 10-15 days. A Maha Metro official mentioned that due to rising demand, preparations are underway to implement these changes. According to a Financial Express report, last year, Maha Metro proposed renaming Bhosari, Budhwar Peth, and Mangalwar Peth stations. A gazette notification regarding the renaming is expected to be issued soon.

What will be changed names?

According to the report, the Bhosari station in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Corridor One of the Pune Metro will be renamed Nashik Phata. Similarly, Budhwar Peth station will be renamed Kasba Peth, and Mangalwar Peth station will become RTO. The current naming of Bhosari station has caused confusion among commuters because the suburb of Bhosari is 5 km away from the metro line, even though the station is named after it. It is argued that the station should have been called Nashik Phata, as it is actually located there.

Commuters had also requested the renaming of Budhwar Peth station, as Budhwar Peth is often linked with Pune's red-light district. In response, they suggested renaming the station to Kasba Peth. Additionally, since the RTO office is located in Mangalwar Peth, commuters recommended renaming that station to RTO. The Civil Court station had already been renamed District Court a month ago following requests from the legal community.

