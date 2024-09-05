Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Mumbai: Four drug peddlers arrested by police in Andheri.

Mumbai news: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch apprehended four members of the gang involved in drug peddling at Juhu Gulli in western suburbs, officials said on Wednesday (September 4). The accused, who were taken to the police station, were seen chanting the reason for the action against them. They said that they used to sell drugs to the youth and now onwards they will not sale drugs ever.

The video of their parade in police security and their chants went viral on social media platforms. A large number of locals gathered during the parade of the accused and asked why the four persons were taken into custody.

The police officials told them to ask this to the accused persons, for which they replied that they were selling the drugs to the youth. The police then asked them to repeat it and they started chanting that they will not sell the drugs again.

Based on specific information, the Crime Branch Bandra unit conducted a raid at Dogar area in Juhu Gulli on Tuesday evening, an official said. The crime branch team, led by Senior PI Daya Nayak, seized 80 grams of Mephedrone from the accused persons in the raid, he said.

The accused persons has been handed over to DN Nager Police Station and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them, the official said.