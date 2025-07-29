Pune IT engineer dies by suicide on office premises, apologises to father in suicide note The incident came a day after a UP cop’s wife ended her life alleging harassment by her in-laws in Lucknow. In the video uploaded on Instagram, Saumya Kashyap said her in-laws, including her brother-in-law and her husband want to kill her so that the latter could remarry.

Pune:

A 23-year-old IT engineer died by suicide at Pune's Hinjewadi IT Hub. Piyush Ashok Kawade ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of the Atlas company building shortly after an office meeting, as per media reports citing the police.

The incident took place at 10 am on Monday, which has sent shockwaves across the office premises.

As per the police, Piyush left the meeting in between after complaining about chest pain. He stepped out saying he wanted to take a rest. Within a few minutes, Piyush was found dead.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and took the body in their possession. The body was later sent for post mortem.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot in which Piyush has apologised to his father for the extreme step. Piyush also allegedly said that he had failed in every aspect of life.

The police have launched a detailed probe into the case. They are also investigating whether Piyush was under work pressure or dealing with personal issues.

Cop’s wife ends life in Lucknow

The incident came a day after a UP cop’s wife ended her life alleging harassment by her in-laws in Lucknow. In the video uploaded on Instagram, Saumya Kashyap said her in-laws, including her brother-in-law and her husband want to kill her so that the latter could remarry.

The police have recovered the video and a comprehensive probe has been launched into the case.

Greater Noida man ends life after quarrel with wife

A man in Greater Noida ended his life after a quarrel with wife over coming late from the office. No suicide note was found at the spot. The deceased was a manager at a factory.