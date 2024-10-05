Pune gang rape case: CCTV footage reveals suspects, police intensify search | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pune gang rape case: CCTV footage reveals suspects, police intensify search.

The Maharashtra Police has made a breakthrough in the Pune gang-rape squad, releasing CCTV footage from nearby locations showing three suspects involved in the crime. The victim has identified the individuals caught on camera as the attackers. The suspects have not been arrested 30 hours after the crime.The police have deployed 10 teams to search for the culprits and have expressed their determination to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

An anonymous case was filed

According to reports, a young woman accused three unidentified persons of gang-rape her on the outskirts of Pune near Bopadev Ghat around noon on Friday. Following his statement, the Kondhava police registered a case against the accused.

Police release photos of two suspects

Earlier, police released photos of the two suspects and issued contact numbers for the public to report any information. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the following officials:

Image Source : INDIA TVSketch of two suspects.

• Vinay Patankar, Superintendent of Police, Kondhwa Police Station:

• Yuvraj Hande, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch 5: 8275200947/9307545045

• Control Room, Pune City Police: 02026122880

Description of events

The victim was reportedly out with a friend when he was allegedly attacked by three unknown men at about noon The incident was reported to the police at around 5 am the next morning. Pune joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said the suspects are being sought and 10 teams of crime branch and detective branch are on active duty.

