Haryana assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to set a new record as polling begins for 90 seats

Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Haryana is all set to vote in the single-phase elections for its 90-member Legislative Assembly today, after high-energy polling ended on Thursday. Parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress made last-minute efforts to woo voters. While the BJP is aiming for a third term, the Congress is hoping to unseat the ruling party. Other contenders are Jannayaka Janata Party-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance with Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Rashtriya Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.