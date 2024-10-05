Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Haryana assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to set a new record as polling begins for 90 seats

Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Apart from BJP and Congress, some of the biggest alliances are JJP, Azad Samaj Party, INLD and BSP, both of which are vying for a share of electoral support.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chandigarh Updated on: October 05, 2024 7:51 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Haryana is all set to vote in the single-phase elections for its 90-member Legislative Assembly today, after high-energy polling ended on Thursday. Parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress made last-minute efforts to woo voters. While the BJP is aiming for a third term, the Congress is hoping to unseat the ruling party. Other contenders are Jannayaka Janata Party-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance with Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Rashtriya Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

 

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mayawati urges voters to ensure high turnout

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati called upon voters across all communities to turn out in large numbers for the Haryana Assembly elections being held today. She appealed to voters to elect the right and capable candidates to ensure the survival and safety of India’s democracy and its humanitarian constitution. Emphasising the importance of voting, she said, “First vote, then have breakfast,” urging voters to prioritise their civic duty.

     

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker casts vote at polling station in Jhajjar

    Olympic shooter and medalist Manu Bhaker exercised her right to vote at a polling station in Jhajjar on Saturday. "Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time...," said Bhaker.

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    PM Modi urges Haryana voters to set a new voting record

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of Haryana to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly elections. In a message to voters, he encouraged them to be part of this “sacred democratic celebration” and set a new voting record.

    “I especially extend my best wishes to the young voters of the state who are casting their vote for the first time,” PM Modi added, urging all eligible citizens to exercise their right and strengthen democracy.

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote

    Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar exercised his right to vote on Saturday as polling for the assembly elections took place. Khattar, who has been an influential leader in the state, arrived at the polling booth early in the day. 

     

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Voting begins for 90 seats, 1,031 candidates in fray

    Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections commenced today, with voters across the state heading to the polls to choose their representatives for 90 assembly seats. The elections have drawn a large number of candidates, with 1,031 contenders vying for a seat in the state legislature.

     

     

     

