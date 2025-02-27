Pune bus rape case: Eknath Shinde says 'such people should be hanged,' calls for strict punishment Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned the Pune bus rape case, calling for the accused to be hanged. The crime near Swargate Bus Stand has sparked public outrage, with authorities promising swift action.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday condemned the rape of a 27-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate Bus Stand, stating that perpetrators of such crimes should be hanged. “The Pune incident is very unfortunate. No matter which party the accused belongs to, he will not be spared. Such people should be hanged,” Shinde said.

Crime near police station sparks outrage

The brutal incident occurred just 100 meters away from a police station, between 5:45 am and 6 am on Tuesday, raising concerns over security lapses in the city. The victim, a domestic worker, was allegedly attacked by 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, who has a criminal record involving theft, robbery, and chain-snatching. Gade had been out on bail since 2019, police said.

Swift action promised

Assuring strict action, Shinde emphasized that the damaged bus involved in the incident should be auctioned soon. His remarks come amid growing public outrage and demands for better safety measures in public transport hubs.

The Pune Police have launched an investigation into the case, with authorities facing mounting pressure to ensure swift justice for the victim.