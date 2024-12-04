Pune: Audi driver drags motorcyclist on bonnet for 4-km after argument in Pune, 3 arrested | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pune: Audi driver drags motorcyclist on bonnet for 4-km after argument in Pune (Screen shot of the video)

In an alleged hit-and-run case, a driver has been accused of dragging a man on the bonnet of his car for about 4-km in Pimpri-Chinchwad township of Pune district. The car then finally stopped and the victim informed the police control room. The police have registered an FIR against 3 people involved in this case and arrested them.

According to the information received, this incident occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad township of Pune when a young man named Zakaria Mathew engaged in a verbal spat with the driver of Audi car number MH 14 FG 3615 who was speeding away. the spat began after vehicles collided slightly. Then three people in the car confronted Mathew when he tried to take picture of the sedan —prompting the car driver to drag the victim on the bonnet of the car for about 4-km.

As soon as the car stopped, the victim informed the police, after which the police arrested 3 people including the Audi car and its driver from the incident site.

The three arrested are Kamlesh Patil (23), Hemant Mahalaskar (26), Prathamesh Darade (22). "After getting down from his motorbike, Mathew approached the car occupants and sought an explanation. However, the three accused started abusing him and his friend, and also assaulted them. Later, the car driver tried to hit the complainant, leading him to fall on the bonnet. He then allegedly dragged him (Mathew) on the car's bonnet for more than 3km and sped away," said an officer from the Nigdi police station.

The police has also obtained CCTV footage from the cameras installed on the roadside in which the incident was recorded.