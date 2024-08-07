Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Puja Khedkar challenges UPSC candidature cancellation in Delhi High Court.

Puja Khedkar has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the cancellation of her candidature by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The case is being heard by a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Khedkar, highlighted that the official order for the cancellation of her candidature has not been provided to her. Jaising emphasised that Khedkar only received a press release about the cancellation, which needs to be quashed. Jaising argued that Khedkar should be supplied with the official order to approach the appropriate tribunal.