Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Puja Khedkar challenges UPSC candidature cancellation in Delhi High Court

Puja Khedkar has petitioned the Delhi High Court against the cancellation of her UPSC candidature. Represented by Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, Khedkar claimed she has not received the official cancellation order, only a press release.

Puja Khedkar has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the cancellation of her candidature by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The case is being heard by a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Khedkar, highlighted that the official order for the cancellation of her candidature has not been provided to her. Jaising emphasised that Khedkar only received a press release about the cancellation, which needs to be quashed. Jaising argued that Khedkar should be supplied with the official order to approach the appropriate tribunal.

 

