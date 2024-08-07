Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi calls her 'champion among champions', urges PT Usha to file strong protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

India faced a significant blow at the Paris Olympics with the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the 50 Kg Women's wrestling final. Vinesh, who was scheduled to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match, was disqualified for tipping the scales above the 50 kg mark. Shortly after the disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to console and praise Phogat.

Intervention by PM Modi

Sources revealed that Prime Minister Modi contacted Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, seeking detailed information and potential options following Vinesh's setback. The Prime Minister encouraged PT Usha to explore all possible avenues to support Vinesh, including filing a strong protest against the disqualification.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted.

Official statement from Indian contingent

The Indian Olympic contingent issued a statement expressing regret over Phogat's disqualification. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy," the statement read. Vinesh had secured her place in the gold medal bout after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Continued medal hopes for India

Despite this setback, India continues to hope for medals from the athletics and wrestling arenas. Athlete Avinash Sable will compete in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final early Thursday morning, IST. Sable qualified for the final by finishing fifth with a time of 8:15.43s. Additionally, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the Women's 49 KG category tonight, and wrestler Antim Panghal will contest her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later on Wednesday.

India's medal tally

India has won three medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting competitions. The nation remains hopeful for more successes in the days to come.

