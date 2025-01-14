Prohibitory orders imposed in Maharashtra's Beed over protests related to sarpanch murder, quota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE (REPRESENTATIVE) Prohibitory orders imposed in Maharashtra's Beed

Beed district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in view of protests against the murder of a sarpanch and quota-related agitations by Maratha and OBC activists. As per the official orders, prohibitions will continue till January 28. The prohibitory orders are imposed under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Protests in Beed

In Beed, leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties have staged protests in Beed, demanding justice in Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Jalna, activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he would launch an indefinite fast on January 25 to press for the Maratha community’s demands, including reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

As per the Beed district administration's release, the ongoing protests in connection with the cases registered at the Kej police station and the quota-related agitations by the Maratha and OBC communities could lead to a law and order issue, prompting administration to impose prohibitions.

Beed Sarpanch Case

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of the Masajog village in Beed district was murdered on December 9, after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt. Reportedly, local leader Vishnu Chate, demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

Police have arrested eight people in the murder case. Vishnu Chate on Monday remanded in judicial custody till January 18 by a court in Beed district. The Kej court has remanded Chate in judicial custody till January 18.

On Saturday, police slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all eight accused in the sarpanch murder case.

New SIT Team formed

To investigate the case, the Maharashtra government on Monday reconstituted the Special Investigation Team. CID Additional Superintendent of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Kiran Patil will now investigate the case under the monitoring of Teli.

The others in the SIT are CID Beed deputy SP Anil Gujar, inspector Subhash Muthe, CID Flying Squad inspector Akshay Kumar Thikane as well as constables Sharmila Salunkhe and Dipali Pawar.

(With PTI inputs)