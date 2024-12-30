Maharashtra Women's Commission directs Mumbai police to act on actor's complaint against BJP MLA

Follow us on Image Source : X Prajakta Mali met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Monday directed the Mumbai police to action on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint against MLA Suresh Dhas. Mali lodged a complaint with the commission alleging that Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life. The commission has also sought a factual report in the matter from the police.

Prajakta Mali controvery

Actor-producer Prajakta Mali is demanding an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case. She also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday. He assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespecting women would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken.

She said Dhas' comments were in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

Maharashtra Women's Commission seeks action

MSCW shared a letter on X informing that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action. "The Maharashtra State Women's Commission office has received a complaint from Prajakta Mali. The alleged inappropriate, insulting and defamatory statements made by Beed district MLA Mr. Suresh Dhas about Mrs. Mali as well as...," the first post reads.

"In her complaint, she said that the defamatory news being published on social media is affecting her personal and social life. The matter is very serious and is damaging to the dignity of the woman," post added further.

Prajakta Mail on Suresh Dhas' statement

Mali strongly condemned the statements given by Dhas and said, "Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests."

The controversy started when Dhas spoke about "event management politics" and "Parli pattern" while attacking Munde.

Sarpanch murder case

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm. Amid police investigation and arrests, a political tussle has commence over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

(With inputs from PTI)