Police cracks robbery case in Palghar with help of wedding card, victim's brother arrested The victim, identified as Boru Khandu Binnar, a native of Khodala in Mokhada taluka, was travelling in a pickup van when three people flagged him down under the excuse that their motorbike had broken down.

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar found a unique way to crack a robbery case. A marriage invitation card helped the cops to solve the case of robbery, with the victim’s brother found to be involved in the crime, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on March 28 near Vavar village in Jawhar, the police said.

The victim, identified as Boru Khandu Binnar, a native of Khodala in Mokhada taluka, was travelling in a pickup van when three people flagged him down under the excuse that their motorbike had broken down, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Following this, Binnar asked his van driver to halt to assist them, as he believed their made-up story. Soon after, the robbers threw chilli powder into the eyes of the man and the van driver and took away Rs 6,85,500 in cash kept behind the driver's seat.

The man was also threatened by them that he would have to face dire consequences, after which the team of three absconded, the police said. The Jawhar police subsequently registered a case against the accused under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Marriage card in which chilli powder was wrapped found

During the investigation at the crime scene, the police found traces of chilli powder. In a lucky twist, a wedding card in which the spice was wrapped was also found.

Subsequently, the police tracked down the person whose name was mentioned in the invitation card and found him to be involved in the theft. Police said that following this, three other culprits in the case were also apprehended and the four were taken into custody.

Allegedly, the victim’s brother Dattu Khandu Binnar planned the entire robbery. The police have recovered the entire stolen cash from the arrested persons, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)