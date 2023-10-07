'25 people have come to Mumbai from Pakistan': Police control room receives bomb threat call, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused caller was arrested

Mumbai police arrested a man for making a threatening call to the Mumbai Police Control Room last night at 11.30 pm, said officials on Saturday. The 30-year-old accused, identified as Nagendra Gyanendra Shukla, called the police control room and threatened that 25 people had come to Mumbai from Pakistan and they are going to carry out a blast in the city.

"I am calling from Goregaon, Seema Haider and other 25 people have come from Pakistan. Beware, a bomb will explode in near you in 2 to 3 hours. After saying this, the call was disconnected," the officials said while giving the details about the call.

When the police wanted to know more information, the caller cut the call and switched off the phone, they added.

Acting upon the call, the police started an investigation and arrested him.

The police traced the caller's number and took him into custody from Goregaon area. Vanarai police registered a case against Shukla under sections 182,504,505 (1) (b), 506 (2) of IPC.

Also read: Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks Centre's approval for ring metro project in Thane