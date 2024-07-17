Puja Khedkar summoned by Pune cops after she files harassment case against collector

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

Taking action on the complaint filed by probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the police on Wednesday asked her to record her statement regarding allegations of harassment against the Pune district collector, a senior officer said. Khedkar had filed a complaint against the Pune collector on Monday levying charges of harassment. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that Puja Khedkar has been asked by the department to come to Pune to provide her statement. She lodged the complaint against the Pune DC when the women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday. Subsequently, the complaint was forwarded to Pune Police for further action.

What Pune DC said?

Regarding the complaint, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase said that he was unaware of any such complaint. He said, "I am not aware about any such complaint against me. No one communicated to me about this. So there is no question of giving a reaction." Notably, Diwase is the officer who submitted report to senior officials about her behaviour. Khedkar was working under him in Pune. Following the report on her behaviour, she was transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector.

Govt holds Khedkar's training program

She has been accused of demanding facilities she was not entitled to as a trainee IAS official and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official. The 'disability certificate' was officially issued by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri. Puja attached her ration card as an address proof and obtained the certificate on a fake address. The address mentioned on this certificate is the address of Thermoverta Engineering Company. Khedkar's Audi car was also registered in the name of this same company. Amid the escalation row, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday put her 'district training program' on hold as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | IAS trainee Puja Khedkar submitted fake address proof to obtain disability certificate, reveals new document