No alternative to PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (December 25) said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country at present for the post of the top office in the 2024 general elections. Pawar’s remarks came in response to a question on the Opposition’s intentions to challenge PM Modi’s leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said that Narendra Modi is the PM candidate of the NDA against the grand alliance.

"See, you should not make any guesses right now. These things happen at the very last moment and even I am not a fortune teller about what will happen in the election. But one thing you should know is that Narendra Modi is the PM candidate against the grand alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc)," Pawar said.

He stressed that no Opposition leader touches the stature PM Modi has at present and no other leader is suitable for the job of the prime minister.

"As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Look, I am a person of very clear thought and straight-forward speaking. I feel that in today's time, there is no one in the country other than Narendra Modi who is suitable for the position of Prime Minister of the nation," he added.

The BJP, with its emphatic victories in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – has an edge in the 2024 general elections and is pumped up to present its best ever show next year. As part of the plan, the Prime Minister has asked the BJP leaders to work on the ground to ensure that the party gets over 50 vote share in 202 polls, sources said.

During the recently concluded Assembly polls, PM Modi stood as the pivotal figure for the BJP, dispelling any concern about 'sidelining' party stalwarts.

His resonance with the electorate, along with the "Modi ki guarantee" slogan, proved dominant over Congress's manifesto.

