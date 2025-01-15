PM Modi to meet MLAs of Mahayuti govt in Mumbai today, here’s why it is significant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai today.

Mumbai: Amid his busy schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mumbai visit on Wednesday, will meet MLAs of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. This was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minsiter Eknath Shinde. He said that PM Modi has continuously supported the Mahayuti government and that's the reason it did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given such a huge majority in the state.

"PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party's organisation and decisions - we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our govt did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told after party's meeting concluded.

Why PM Modi’s meeting Mahayuti MLAs important?

Among many factors that propelled the BJP to a massive victory in the November Assembly election was PM Modi’s catchline – Ek Hain To Safe Hain (If we unite, we are secure) – which has been perceived as a real game changer.

Pm Modi’s meeting with the legislators will be between the two official events and this will be a first-of-its-kind event in which PM Modi will hold a session with Mahayuti MLAs.

Reports suggest that PM Modi will address 230 MLAs representing the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the Vidhan Bhavan.

In general, PM Modi holds meeting with Members of Parliament and state chief ministers meet him from across the country. However, the Prime Minister holding a special session with legislators in the state is unique and first of its kind.

It should be noted that in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May, the ruling Mahayuti alliance was unable to perform well as the BJP won just nine seats out of the 28 it contested. However, in six months, the BJP turned the tables, having relied on fresh strategies to reach out to every segment of the population which helped it emerge as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls, winning 132 seats out of the 149 contested.

PM Modi to dedicate three frontline naval combatants

Apart from meeting Mahayuti MLAs, PM Modi will be in Mumbai on January 15 to dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

The commissioning of 3 major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, according to an official release from PMO.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates, the release stated.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.