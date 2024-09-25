Mumbai's first underground metro to be launched in October: Check Aqua Line details, ticket cost and timing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate first Mumbai underground metro in October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first Aqua line of Mumbai's underground metro in the first week of October. In the first phase of the project, a 12.5-km road will be constructed from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The complete Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Line 3 is expected to be operational by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai’s first underground metro, the Aqua line, in the first week of October. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is 33.5 km long. The partial opening will inaugurate the first phase of this much-awaited metro project. The remaining blocks are expected to be operational by 2025.

Special features of Phase 1 of the Aqua Line

The Aqualine will have ten stops between Aare and BKC. The 12.5-km section will provide critical connectivity, connecting passengers to Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station

Services : 96 daily services from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm (beginning at 8:30 am on Sundays).

: 96 daily services from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm (beginning at 8:30 am on Sundays). Fare : Minimum Rs 10, maximum Rs 50 for the first part (increased to Rs 70 when the whole line is operational).

: Minimum Rs 10, maximum Rs 50 for the first part (increased to Rs 70 when the whole line is operational). Speed : Design speed of 85 km/h, with an average running speed of 35 km/h.

: Design speed of 85 km/h, with an average running speed of 35 km/h. Capacity: 6.5 lakh passengers per day.

Infrastructure and operations

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC, confirmed that 93% of the work has been completed and the project is awaiting final approval from the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner. The project will employ 48 train crew members, including ten women, and will include women in operations and maintenance roles.

Connectivity and future impact

The Aqua Line will significantly reduce road traffic congestion in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The major areas connected by metro are Nariman Point, Worli, Mumbai Central and Dadar. Initially, passengers will get QR-code paper tickets, while NCMC cards are planned later.

Once completed, the Aqua Line will be an important transport link for passengers, providing easy access to central, south and west Mumbai.

