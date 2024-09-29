PM Modi inaugurates new Pune Metro section, other projects worth Rs 11,200 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated a section of Pune Metro between District Court to Swargate, which represents the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). He also inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth Rs 11,200 crore.

He was scheduled to visit for the inauguration, but due to intense weather conditions, he had to cancel his visit and inaugurate the projects virtually instead. Praising Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, PM Modi said, "Pune's growing population should enhance its capacity, not slow its pace. To achieve this, we must take proactive steps. This will happen when Pune's public transport becomes modern. This will happen when the city expands while maintaining seamless connectivity between areas. Today, Mahayuti's government is working day and night with this vision and approach."

Solapur Airport upgradation

He also slammed the MVA government saying that the previous government failed to construct even a single metro pillar, but their government has successfully built a state-of-the-art metro network in Pune. On Solapur Airport upgradation, PM said, "Today, with the blessings of Lord Vitthal, his devotees have also received the gift of affection. The work of upgrading the airport has been completed to provide direct air connectivity to Solapur."

Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro

Further, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1, which is to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,950 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

Bidkin Industrial Area inaugurated

Modi also inaugurated Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program. It is situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The project developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region, the officials said. Centre has approved the project with an overall cost of over Rs 6,400 crore for development in three phases, they said.

