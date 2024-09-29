MVA has to form govt in Maharashtra at any cost, seat-sharing talks to conclude in 10 days: Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday (September 29) said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will conclude its seat-sharing negotiations in the next 8 to 10 days for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, while also asserting that the opposition alliance has to strive to come to power in the state “at any cost”. Pawar lashed out at those who left his party and claimed that not even a handful of them will emerge victorious in the state polls.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held in mid-November, the NCP (SP) chief said addressing his party workers in Pune's Baramati town. Winnability will be the only merit for the selection of candidates, he said, adding that in a coalition, adjustments and flexible approach are a must.

The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

"You can't contest all the seats and have to allow the other two partners to field candidates and you have to work for them as well. We have to get our own government at any cost," Pawar asserted.

The three MVA allies will be seeking views of the party workers on the "original aspirant" for a particular seat, he said. Survey in each taluka is being done, he added.

Pawar said political party leaders may take their own decision, but the workers are directly connected to the people. "Those who left us, not even a handful of them will get re-elected," he said.

Due to the good performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, expectations are high from the party workers, but all the allies need to be adjusted, Pawar said. "Like in the Lok Sabha elections, I hope you will work hard for the assembly polls as well," Pawar said to his party workers.

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the MVA won 30 seats -- Congress 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 and NCP (SP) 8.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra polls 2024: Sharad Pawar gives THIS formula for selecting MVA's CM candidate