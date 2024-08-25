PM Modi to visit Maharashtra to felicitate 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI PM Modi with women supporters at a public event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra today (Sunday). The prime minister is scheduled to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

An official statement on Saturday said PM Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added. The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Earlier, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday regarding the program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on 25th August, 2024. Union Minister for State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani was also present during media interaction. Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Lakhpati Didis and also give certificate to new 11 lakh lakhpati Didis’. In this program Prime Minister will release a revolving fund - Community Investment Fund of Rs 2500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Chouhan informed that Rural development Ministry have already created 1 crore Lakhpati Didis. Now our target is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next 3 years. It is heartening to note that one of these CRPs has created 95 Lakhpati Didis.

Union Minister further said that the Ministry has adopted a structured process to enable the SHG families to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This includes capacitating National Resource Persons, then developing Master Trainers in each State.

(With PTI inputs)

