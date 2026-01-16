Parbhani Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) leading as counting underway on 65 seats Parbhani Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes is underway across 65 wards in the region. The final results will be declared by Friday evening.

Parbhani:

The counting of votes is underway across all 65 seats in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation. As per the latest trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading on 15 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on eight seats. The voting to elect 65 corporators across 16 wards was conducted on January 15. A total of 2,61,239 voters were eligible to participate in the civic polls. Among them, 1,32,595 were male voters, 1,28,635 were female voters and 9 voters were registered under the third gender category.

Here's the party-wise lead as per the latest trends:

Party Lead/Won BJP 08 Congress 03 Shiv Sena (Shinde) 00 Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 MNS 00 NCP (Ajit Pawar) 01 NCP (Sharad Pawar) 00

Parbhani Municipal Corporation: Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Parbhani Municipal Corporation: Key Facts

Parbhani city, governed by the Municipal Corporation, is a vibrant urban centre in Maharashtra's Marathwada region with an estimated population of around 4,60,000 in 2026, growing from 3,07,170 in the 2011 Census. The city has a fairly balanced gender composition with a sex ratio of approximately 962 females per 1,000 males, indicating near-parity between men and women. Parbhani's literacy profile shows a relatively high overall literacy rate of around 81.6 per cent, with male literacy higher than female literacy. Several core issues dominated public discourse during the poll campaigns in the city. Residents expressed concern over urban infrastructure deficits, especially around clean water supply, sewerage systems and waste management, despite recent state announcements on major projects under AMRUT and other schemes to improve drainage and underground sewage lines.