Nitesh Rane writes to Maharashtra education minister, seeks burqa ban for Class 10, 12 board exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday wrote to Education Minister Dada Bhuse and requested a ban on the burqa for the students entering the 10th and 12th state board examination centres. He has cited the concerns about potential cheating in his letter.

Reacting to his letter to the education minister, Rane said, "Our government will not tolerate the politics of appeasement. The rules that are applicable to Hindu students, the same should apply to Muslim students as well. Those who want to wear a burqa or hijab can wear it at their homes but at the examination centres, they should write their exams like other students. There have been incidents of cheating and copying in the cases where students were wearing a burqa. All this should not happen in Maharashtra, so I have written a letter to the concerned minister..."