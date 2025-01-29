Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Nitesh Rane writes to Maharashtra education minister, seeks burqa ban for Class 10, 12 board exams

Nitesh Rane writes to Maharashtra education minister, seeks burqa ban for Class 10, 12 board exams

Nitesh Rane said that the Maharashtra government will not tolerate appeasement politics and all students will have to write their examination papers in the same way. He said that those want to wear burqa can wear it in their homes but not examination hall.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Mumbai Published : Jan 29, 2025 17:59 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 17:59 IST
Nitish Rane writes to education minister seeking ban on burqa
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday wrote to Education Minister Dada Bhuse and requested a ban on the burqa for the students entering the 10th and 12th state board examination centres. He has cited the concerns about potential cheating in his letter.

Reacting to his letter to the education minister, Rane said, "Our government will not tolerate the politics of appeasement. The rules that are applicable to Hindu students, the same should apply to Muslim students as well. Those who want to wear a burqa or hijab can wear it at their homes but at the examination centres, they should write their exams like other students. There have been incidents of cheating and copying in the cases where students were wearing a burqa. All this should not happen in Maharashtra, so I have written a letter to the concerned minister..."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement