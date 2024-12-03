Politics a 'sea of unsatisfied souls' where everybody is sad: Nitin Gadkari during book launch in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NITIN_GADKARI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described politics as a "sea of unsatisfied souls," where individuals are often unhappy and aspire to higher positions than their current roles. Speaking at the launch of the book 50 Golden Rules of Life in Nagpur on Sunday, Gadkari reflected on the challenges inherent in various aspects of life. He remarked, "Life is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations, and contradictions," emphasising the universality of struggles across family, social, political, and corporate spheres. The senior BJP leader stressed the importance of mastering the "art of living" to confront life's challenges effectively.

'Politics is a sea of unsatisfied souls'

The minister recalled a programme he had attended in Rajasthan where he said, "Politics is a sea of unsatisfied souls, where every person is sad. The one who becomes a corporator is sad because he did not get the chance to become an MLA, and an MLA is sad because he could not get a ministerial berth...The one who becomes a minister is sad because he could not get a good ministerial department and could not become chief minister, and the chief minister is in tension because he does not know when the high command will ask him to leave," the BJP leader said.

Gadkari on importance of 'art of living'

The problems in life pose a big challenge and facing them and moving forward is the "art of living", he said. Gadkari said he remembers in his political life a quote from former US President Richard Nixon autobiography which says 'A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits'.

The Union minister emphasised on good human values and "sanskars" for a happy life. He also highlighted the importance of "person, party and party philosophy" while sharing his golden rules to live life and be successful.

(With PTI inputs)

