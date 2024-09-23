'We may not win 4th term, but...': Nitin Gadkari's playful jibe at Ramdas Athawale

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale

A warm and playful exchange between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Ramdas Athawale has recently become the talk of the town. On Monday (September 23), Gadkari playfully remarked that while the BJP might not guarantee a fourth term in power, Athawale’s future success is certain.

Significantly, the Union Minister was responding to a statement made by the RPI leader, whose party is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre and state. Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said, "Just now Ramdas Athawale mentioned that we will come to power for the third and fourth time. While there is no guarantee about us, his guarantee is certain—I say this jokingly. Regardless of who forms the government, Ramdas ji is assured a place, as he himself said in his speech."

It is pertinent to note that the statement by Union Minister Gadkari comes as he presented the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Award for the year 2024, (given by the Marwari Foundation), to Ramdas Athawale. He also praised the latter for his work in advocating for justice for the Dalit community. He added that Athawale has contributed to the economic upliftment of the Dalit movement.

RPI seeks 10-12 seats for assembly elections in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in other news, Athawale, whose party is allied with the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, had earlier stated that the RPI will propose contesting at least 10 to 12 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The RPI-A has deliberated over and made a list of 18 probable seats, which we will share with the Mahayuti partners in a few days. We expect to secure at least 10 to 12 seats in the seat-sharing arrangement," Athawale said.



Watch |