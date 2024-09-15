Gadkari says he was offered support for PM post if he entered race: 'I'm loyal to my organisation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (September 14) said that he was once offered support for the Prime Ministerial post if he were to enter the race, and added that he declined the offer stating that he did not nurse that ambition. His remarks came at a journalism awards function in his parliamentary constituency Nagpur. “I remember one incident -- I would not name anyone -- that person said `if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you," Gadkari said. He, however, did the specify when and with whom the conversation took place.

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support. To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," Gadkari added.

Gadkari on politics and journalism

The Union Minister noted the value of ethics in politics as well as journalism.

Recalling a meeting with a senior CPI functionary, Gadkari said he told the communist leader that late AB Bardhan was among the tallest politicians from Nagpur and Vidarbha. When the leader expressed surprise saying that Bardhan was an opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari said honest opposition should be respected.

"I said one should respect a person who opposes with honesty, because there is honesty in his opposition....one who opposes with dishonesty deserves no respect," said Gadkari.

Comrade Bardhan was faithful to his ideology, and politics as well as journalism now lack such people, he said.

Democracy will be successful only when all four pillars -- judiciary, executive, legislature and media -- follow ethics, the BJP leader further said.

ALSO READ | Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari criticises 'Supari journalists', highlights misuse of RTI by them