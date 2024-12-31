New Year celebrations begin in Mumbai, visuals show huge gathering at Carter Road | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X New Year celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbaikars are all set to welcome the New Year 2025 with vibrant colours. The stunning visuals from Carter Road, Bandra are going viral on the social media where thousands of people are gathered to commemorate the end of 2024 and welcome the New Year. Mumbai, which is famous for its night life, gets next level pumped during the New Year's Eve. Watch visuals of Mumbai's New Year celebrations.

In Mumbai, the New Year celebrations continue till the wee hours and large gatherings are seen at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.

Over 14,000 police personnel deployed

To ensure smooth and harmless celebrations, over 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai and several measures are being taken as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Government Railway Police (GRP) said that those found under the influence of liquor in the railway station premises will be segregated from the rest of the people for safety reasons.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners, and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed in the metropolis as part of the security arrangements.

Police deployed in plain clothes

The Mumbai administration has also deployed police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places. Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), Riot Control police and Homeguards will also be deployed for the security.

GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, "Proper planning has been done. Our personnel have been deployed at all the stations in the Mumbai zone. More than 5,000 personnel of the police, Homeguard, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will be deployed and senior officers will personally monitor the situation."

There will be presence of uniformed GRP staff in the women compartments to provide security. Through live monitoring of CCTVs, we will be able to detect any objectionable and unusual movement and help in crowd management," he added.