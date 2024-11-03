Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan dies while undergoing treatment in Mumbai

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: November 03, 2024 18:34 IST
Image Source : NAWAB MALIK (X) Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law died while undergoing the medical treatment in Mumbai today (November 3). Informing about the development, Malik, in a message on X, said, "As we mourn this loss, all my schedule for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Pl keep him in your prayers."

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan died on Sunday after sustaining injuries in an accident in September. 

Sameer Khan was injured on September 18, as the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed into the wall at Kurla in Central Mumbai, police said. The incident occurred outside a hospital in Kurla West, an official said.

Khan along with his wife, Nilopher had gone to a private hospital for a routine check-up. As the couple sat in their SUV, the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the wall of the building nearby. Khan suffered injuries on his head.

Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of locals and is undergoing treatment, he said. Malik is the NCP candidate from Mumbai’s Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat for the November 20 assembly polls.

