Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Navratri 2024: Maharashtra allows Dandiya till midnight on last three days, music till 10 pm

Navratri 2024: The Maharashtra govt has also allowed the use of loudspeakers until midnight on three specific days during Navratri.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Mumbai Updated on: October 04, 2024 17:04 IST
Women playing dandiya during Navratri in Mumbai.
Image Source : PTI Women playing dandiya during Navratri in Mumbai.

As Mumbai is observing Navratri, the Maharashtra government on Friday allowed Dandiya till midnight on the last three days of the celebrations. The state government also gave the permission for any kind of drums and music only till 10 pm during the celebrations. 

Apart from this, the state govt has also allowed the use of loudspeakers until midnight on three specific days during Navratri, with a 10pm limit on the remaining festival days.

In the meantime, the Mumbai police officials said they have set up a one-window system for all applications for permission to erect mandals and loudspeaker permissions. 

Ahead of the celebrations, the Mumbai Police asked the mandals to follow the permitted sound decibel levels and be cautious, and alert police if they see anything suspicious.

