Navneet Rana, former MP and BJP leader, receives death threat; FIR lodged in Amravati

Amravati:

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament from Amravati, Navneet Rana, has once again received a death threat, this time reportedly from Hyderabad. Following the threat, Rana lodged a complaint at the Rajapeth Police Station in Amravati.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details about the sender and motive behind the threat are yet to be revealed.

In May, Rana reported to Mumbai’s Khar Police that she had received several death threats through calls originating from Pakistan. Rana, who was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as an independent representative from the Amravati constituency, contested the 2024 general elections on a BJP ticket from the same seat but was defeated by Congress’s Balwant Wankhade.