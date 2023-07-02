Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Man pays Rs 46,000 for vehicle insurance; Policy turns out to be fake

In yet another incident of fraud, a man was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for the alleged sale of fake insurance policies of vehicles to an automobile parts shop owner, an official said on Sunday.

The incident dates back to June 2018, when the victim made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles, the police said. The victim ran the shop in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai.

The fraud came to light when an accident claim was filed for one of the vehicles. During verification, it was found the policy issued by the accused was fake, APMC police station's sub-inspector Arun Bilare said. The victim later learned all the policies issued to him were fake, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Thursday against the accused, resident of the Ghansoli area here, under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating), the official said. No arrest has been made so far in this connection, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Man booked for using Aurangzeb's image as social media profile picture in Navi Mumbai

ALSO READ | Navi Mumbai: Man drags traffic cop on car bonnet for 19-kms in Vashi, arrested | WATCH