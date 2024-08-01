Navi Mumbai Police arrests 21 transgenders for creating nuisance at public places

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In Navi Mumbai, police apprehended 21 transgenders on charges of causing public nuisance, an official reported on Thursday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai police led the operation in response to multiple complaints from local residents about objectionable behavior by transgenders in various areas of the city.

Residents alleged that transgenders were making inappropriate gestures and disturbing public peace. Acting on these complaints, the AHTC formed three teams to conduct simultaneous operations on July 30 at different locations, including Uran Phata, Juinagar, and the APMC truck terminal.

As a result, 12 transgenders were detained from Juinagar, six from the APMC truck terminal, and three from Uran Phata. An official confirmed that the detentions were made to address the growing concerns of the local community.

Following the apprehensions, an FIR was registered against the 21 individuals under Section 296 (obscene acts or songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the CBD, Nerul, and APMC police stations.

(With inputs from PTI)