Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named after Loknete DB Patil | Here are full details Describing the announcement as a “moment of justice,” Fadnavis said the decision pays tribute to the deep-rooted public sentiment and celebrates the lasting legacy of Loknete DB Patil.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will officially be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, fulfilling a long-pending demand from the people of Navi Mumbai and nearby regions. The decision was reaffirmed during a high-level meeting chaired by Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Friday (October 3).

According to Fadnavis, the proposal to name the airport after the late Loknete Dinkar Balu Patil has already been approved by the Maharashtra State Cabinet and both Houses of the State Legislature. The matter was recently placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given a positive response to the proposal.

Centre reviewing policy for airport naming

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the Central Government is in the process of framing a comprehensive policy for the naming of major infrastructure projects, including airports. As per this policy, the State Government’s approved proposal will guide the final naming at the national level. Once this framework is finalized, official approval for the airport’s name will be granted accordingly.

Justice for people’s sentiment and Loknete’s legacy

Calling it a “moment of justice”, Fadnavis emphasised that the decision honors the public’s long-standing sentiment and the enduring contribution of Loknete DB Patil, who was instrumental in advocating for farmers’ rights and regional development in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas. The move, he said, recognizes the leadership and vision Patil brought to the cause of equitable urban growth.

Withdrawal of protest-related cases announced

As part of the decisions discussed in the meeting, directions have been issued to withdraw all pending police cases filed during the protests demanding the naming of the airport after Loknete DB Patil. Fadnavis explained that the move aims to ensure that local youth are not denied employment opportunities due to past protest-related cases.

Additionally, cases registered during the COVID-19 period in connection with these demonstrations will also be withdrawn through due legal procedures, providing closure to those affected.

Upcoming approvals for Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports

Fadnavis also confirmed that two other major airports in Maharashtra are set for renaming soon. The Pune Airport will be named after Jagadguru Sant Tukaram, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport will honor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Official approvals for these names are expected shortly.

Meeting attendees and regional support

Several key leaders and local representatives were present at the Sahyadri Guest House meeting, including Minister Ganesh Naik, MLAs Ravindra Chavan, Mandatai Mhatre, Mahesh Baldi, Prashant Thakur, and Vikrant Patil, among others.

The decision was met with visible satisfaction among coastal leaders and activists who had long campaigned to recognise Loknete DB Patil’s contribution. The renaming is now being hailed as a symbolic and historical acknowledgment of the leader’s legacy in shaping Navi Mumbai’s social and developmental fabric.