Nashik: Last rites of Indian student who died in Kyrgyzstan road accident conducted

The last rites of Abhishek Jadhav, a 21-year-old medical student from Nashik, were performed on Saturday after his body was brought back from Kyrgyzstan. Jadhav, a third-year MBBS student at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, tragically died in a road accident while travelling from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday morning.

About the incident

The accident occurred when the Jadhav car collided with a truck. He had returned to Kyrgyzstan just a day earlier after spending time with his family in India during a brief leave. While Abhishek died on the spot, the car's driver and three other Indian students suffered injuries.

Last rites held in Nashik

Meanwhile, Abhishek's mortal remains arrived in Nashik on Saturday evening, where a large crowd gathered to pay their respects. His last rites were conducted at a local crematorium in the presence of hundreds of people, including friends and family.

Significantly, Abhishek had completed his schooling at K N Kela High School in Nashik and had been there for the past two months. According to the information given by his uncle, Abhishek only left on Monday after the Ganapati installation at his home. He first landed at the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, about 300 km from his varsity, and after that, he along with four of his friends took a car to travel to the varsity, his uncle said. However, on the way to the varsity, the car hit a truck at a construction site, thereby leading to the death of Abhishek, who was seated in the front along with the driver, his uncle added.

