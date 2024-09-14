Caught on camera: Robbery at mobile shop in Nagpur, thieves make off with ₹35-40 lakh worth of phones

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The CCTV footage shows that the thieves managed to steal ₹35-40 lakh worth of mobile phones.

In a brazen theft that has sent shockwaves through Nagpur, CCTV footage has surfaced showing three thieves executing a well-planned robbery at a mobile phone shop. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, took place at Sant Kripa Provision and Mobile Shopping in the Dighori area. The video has quickly gone viral, revealing the details of the audacious heist.

The CCTV footage begins with the shop's shutter closed. Initially, one thief approaches the shutter, followed by another. The trio attempts to lift the shutter together but retreats momentarily after hearing some noises. After a brief pause, they return and manage to lift the shutter enough for one person to slip inside. The thief carrying a bag on his back enters the store while the other two remain outside, presumably to keep watch.

Inside the store, the thief is seen filling two large bags with approximately 80 mobile phones and placing them near the shutter. He also stuffs three to four additional phones into the bag he carried on his back. Once the bags are packed, the thief raises the shutter again, exits the store, and removes the bags one by one.

The footage reveals that the robbery occurred around 4:15 AM. The shop owner, who arrived at the store on Saturday morning around 8:30 AM, discovered the theft. Preliminary estimates suggest that the stolen mobile phones are valued between 35 to 40 lakh rupees. Reports indicate that between 80 to 100 mobile phones were stolen.

This incident highlights the growing concerns around security and the challenges businesses face in preventing such crimes. The authorities are investigating the case, and the viral CCTV footage is expected to aid in identifying and apprehending the culprits.