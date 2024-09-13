Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Gas leak incident reported in Thane's Ambarnath

Maharashtra: Gas leak incident reported in Thane's Ambarnath

Several teams of the fire brigade were rushed to Thane's Ambarnath where a gas leak incident was reported, sources said.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Thane
Published on: September 13, 2024 10:53 IST
Visual from Thane
Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from Thane

A gas leak incident was reported in Maharashtra's Morivali MIDC, located in Thane district's Ambarnath, adjoining Mumbai on Friday (September 13), officials said. According to sources in the Ambernath MIDC Fire Brigade, several teams were dispatched to the site. The area where the gas leak has been reported is home to numerous chemical factories, and more details are currently awaited.

The effects of the gas leak can be observed on the city's roads and around the railway station.

Further details are awaited…

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement