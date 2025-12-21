Advertisement
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday (December 3) will declare the result for elections to municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat), following the polling that was held on more than 13,000 polling stations in the state. The Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections will be a crucial test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government - consisting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - following the 2024 assembly polls, which the alliance had swept.

The Nashik district is one of the crucial districts where polling was held earlier. According to the Maharashtra SEC, the Nashik district has 266 seats of municipal council.

Live updates :Nashik Local Body Election Results 2025

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. The local body elections are going to be crucial for the ruling Mahayuti government, which consists the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance had swept the 2024 assembly elections in the state. 

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP claims victory on 100 municipal council seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that 100 of party's municipal council members have been elected unopposed. He said the saffron party had won 72 municipal councils in the 2017 Maharashtra local body elections.

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What about the divisions in Maharashtra?

    In Maharashtra, there are six administrative divisions -- Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad (52), Amravati (45) and Nagpur (55). Polling was held in all these divisions in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When was the polling held in Maharashtra?

    The polling for the 288 urban local bodies that included 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats was conducted by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on December 2 and December 20.

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Trimbak Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    BJP: 14
    Shiv Sena: 2
    Independent: 1

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Igatpuri Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2017: 18
    Shiv Sena: 13
    BJP: 4
    Independent: 1

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Chandwad Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2015: 17
    BJP: 5
    Shiv Sena: 3
    Independents: 3
    Congress: 4
    NCP: 2

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Yevla Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 24
    NCP: 10
    Shiv Sena: 5
    Independents: 5
    BJP: 4

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Sinnar Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 28
    Shiv Sena: 17
    BJP: 10
    Independent: 1

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Satana Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 21
    Independents: 8
    BJP: 6
    NCP: 5
    Congress: 2

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Nandgaon Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 17
    Shiv Sena: 11
    NCP: 4
    Congress: 2

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Manmad Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 31
    Shiv Sena: 17
    Congress: 5
    NCP: 5
    Independents: 3
    Others: 1

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the previous election in Bhagur Municipal Council?

    Total Seats in 2016: 17
    Shiv Sena: 16
    Congress: 1

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the municipal councils in Nashik district?

    The municipal councils in Nashik district are Bhagur, Manmad, Nandgaon, Satana, Sinnar, Yevla, Chandwad, Igatpuri, Trimbak, Pimpalgaon Basmat, and Ozar.

     

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 260 municipal council seats in Nashik district

    As per the Maharashtra SEC, there are 266 municipal council seats in the Nashik district.

     

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling was held earlier in Maharashtra

    The polling for the crucial municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra was held earlier at more than 13,000 polling stations.

     

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin 10 am

    The counting of votes to declare the municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra will begin at 10 am on Wednesday.

     

