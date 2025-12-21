Live Nashik Local Body Election Results 2025: Crucial test for Mahayuti; counting begins shortly Nashik Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: The Nashik district is one of the crucial districts where polling was held earlier. According to the Maharashtra SEC, the Nashik district has 266 seats of municipal council.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday (December 3) will declare the result for elections to municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat), following the polling that was held on more than 13,000 polling stations in the state. The Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections will be a crucial test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government - consisting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - following the 2024 assembly polls, which the alliance had swept.

